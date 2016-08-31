66-year-old admitted to dragging German shepherd puppy to death, sheriff said

After concerned residents reported seeing a puppy abused and killed, deputies charged and arrested an Orangeburg woman.
Taylor Hendrix of Crimestoppers told the Associated Press that witnesses reported the suspect held a rope out of the window of her car that was attached to the dog's neck and pulled it alongside her until the animal couldn't keep up.
Officials reported the German shepherd puppy died near St. Matthews.
Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said the public’s help in this case helped lead to the arrest.
Acting on a tip, deputies located Rita Mintz, 66, of Pineview Drive in Orangeburg about her involvement in the case.
She admitted she was the person responsible for the crime, Summers stated in a news release.
“This was a very shocking incident to all of us, and I am very thankful for the outpouring of help we received from the community and from the Humane Society.” Summers said.
Mintz is charged with ill treatment to animals. She was released from the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
