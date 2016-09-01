Scholar on Lyndon Johnson's lessons for Trump, Clinton

A University of South Carolina political historian is speaking on lessons President Lyndon B. Johnson might offer to current presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
Kent Germany is scheduled to speak Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Spigner House, located at 915 Gregg St. on campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Germany says much of his talk is based on Johnson's own words from his then-secret recordings of his White House discussions.
Although Johnson left office as one of the least popular presidents in history, Germany says his research shows the earthy Texas politician may be celebrated today for his political genius and forceful personality.
