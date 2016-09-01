Mother boarded child’s school bus, allegedly attacked bus driver

Deputies arrested a mother after she allegedly boarded a school bus and assaulted the driver, according to officials.
Richland County deputies responded to 1208 Bush River Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an assault after Patrice McCoy, 25, allegedly went onto the bus struck the bus driver several times in the upper body with a closed fist, according to Sgt. Brittany Scott.
McCoy is the mother of a student who rides the bus and alleged her child was assaulted on it on several occasions.
“She took the incident out on the school bus driver and assaulted the bus driver,” Scott said.
The victim did sustain any visible injuries.
McCoy was arrested at the scene and booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
She was charged with interfering with operations of a school bus and third degree assault and battery
