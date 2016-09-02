Columbia VA Med Center cancels Friday appointments

The Dorn Veteran Administration Medical Center in Columbia has canceled appointments for several clinics in advance of the storm expected to hit South Carolina.
VA Center spokesman Bob Hall said in a release that Friday's appointments for patients at the Sumter, Orangeburg and Florence clinics have been canceled.
Hall said the VA wanted to take the precautionary measure because it did not want patients out in such weather. The National Weather Service is predicting the Hermine storm will affect the midlands of South Carolina Friday afternoon and evening.
VA staff will contact patients to reschedule their appointments.
Comments