What’s happening with Hermine? SC updates

The latest updates on Tropical Storm Hermine’s progress through South Carolina.
12:15 P.M.
The main University of South Carolina campus in Columbia has closed for the day.
The campus closed down at noon due to the “potential high winds, heavy rain and flash flooding” from Tropical Storm Hermine.
All classes and activities after noon Friday. USC cited the fact that Richland County has also closed all government offices as of noon.
Saturday schedules are still normal, but students, faculty and staff are encouraged to check www.sc.edu/weather for updates.
Water is over the seawall in Waterfront Park. pic.twitter.com/yWhJqTTgzn— Stephen Fastenau (@IPBG_Stephen) September 2, 2016
11:03 A.M.
Hermine has left thousands of electric customers in the Carolinas in the dark even before the center of the storm moves in.
Outage maps posted by utilities serving in North and South Carolina show that power is out to more than 13,000 customers. Most of those outages are in Beaufort County in southern South Carolina — the first area of the state to feel the full effects of the storm.
Forecasters say the center of the storm should move into South Carolina early Friday afternoon and continue northeast on a path generally along Interstate 95.
AP report
The wind is pretty strong here at @SCEMD @wis10 pic.twitter.com/63dM8CQCIS— Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) September 2, 2016
9:40 A.M.
The mayor of Charleston, South Carolina, which saw historic flooding less than a year ago, is urging residents there to “batten down the hatches, hunker down and stay put” as Hermine moves through South Carolina.
Mayor John Tecklenburg told reporters Friday that the city is blessed that it’s not dealing with a major hurricane but officials are taking Hermine seriously.
He says as Hermine approaches, the city is expecting serious winds and rainfall that can lead to flash flooding. He said the city distributed 3,000 sandbags Thursday.
It’s been almost a year since rainfall from what has been described as a 1,000-year-storm inundated South Carolina and caused widespread flooding in Charleston that prompted officials to block people from entering the downtown area.
As of midmorning on Friday, a city map of street closings showed only one street had been blocked by flooding from Hermine.
AP report
9:09 A.M.
Rainfall is steady across the Midlands, but no hazardous road conditions or large-scale power outages have been reported.
Tornado watches are in effect in several counties until 4 p.m. Friday. The affected counties include Allendale, Bamberg, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Marion, Orangeburg and Williamsburg, according to the National Weather Service office in Columbia.
S.C. Emergency Management Division encourages residents to monitor weather conditions and check for road closures and flooding reports on the S.C. Department of Transportation website.
“Any roads were there are barricades, avoid them,” said Derrec Becker with S.C. Emergency Management. “Do not move them. Do not drive around them. They are there for a reason.”
Hermine was moving across southern Georgia early Friday after making landfall in Florida overnight. The storm is expected to cross the Carolina coast Friday afternoon on its out to the Atlantic.
