What’s happening with Hermine? SC updates

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area Pause

2:14 Players, coaches pay tribute to River Bluff's Simpkins at Sportsarama

2:53 S.C. Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison explains the "Enough is Enough" campaign

5:14 Sen. Tim Scott after Dallas shootings: 'My heart breaks for all of us'

2:10 VIDEO: Gov. Haley on backing Trump as nominee and sticking with Rubio

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

0:46 Tree down, power line snapped in Rock Hill storm

0:35 Rock Hill students practice football drills in Panthers' Play 60 Camp

7:21 Will Muschamp recaps 'gutsy' Gamecocks win over Vanderbilt

0:40 Lancaster coach Bobby Collins reacts to late Bruins win over Fort Mill

1:00 Rock Hill murder on national television