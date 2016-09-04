A look at the Legislature's last pension reform law

In 2012, legislators passed a pension reform law hailed as keeping South Carolina's system solvent for future generations. But they knew it would be many years before the changes cut into the deficit. Here are some highlights of that law:
Many changes apply only to the nearly 75,000 employees hired after June 30, 2012:
—To earn full benefits, they must be 60 or meet a "rule of 90," meaning their age and years working must equal 90. Employees hired before then can still retire after 28 years, as allowed under a 2000 law.
—They can't factor unused leave into benefit calculations. Previously hired employees can still boost benefits by adding up to 45 days of unused vacation and 90 accrued sick days.
—They must work eight years to qualify for any benefits, up from five.
Changes affecting all workers:
—The law required a 1.5-percentage-point hike in workers' contributions, from 6.5 percent of their salaries in 2012 to 8 percent in 2014. They have increased yearly since due to investment underperformance, to 8.66 percent on July 1.
— It phased out the Teachers and Employee Retention Incentive program, created in 2000, which ends in 2018. TERI allows workers to officially retire but remain on the job, drawing a salary while accumulating benefits for up to five years. The benefits are set aside until the person finishes the program.
—Limits on other return-to-work employees took effect in January 2013. Those employees stop getting both salary and retirement checks once their earnings reach $10,000. They then draw only their salary. The process repeats yearly. The 2012 law led to a rush of people officially retiring and returning to take advantage of the previous rules.
Changes affecting retirees:
—The law guarantees retirees a 1 percent annual cost-of-living increase, up to $500. A 2008 law had guaranteed retirees 2 percent with no cap. Prior to that, increases varied annually, from 1.3 percent in 2002 to 3.5 percent in 2006.
Comments