October 4, 2016 11:38 AM

Map shows Hurricane Matthew tracking toward SC coast

Posted by Jane Moon Dail

A map released by the National Hurricane Center Tuesday shows category 4 Hurricane Matthew will possibly make landfall on the North Carolina-South Carolina border Saturday.

Hurricane Matthew, which is in eastern Cuba Tuesday, is expected to turn north-northwest by Wednesday, according to the NHC.

The map shows it will trace the coast of South Carolina before 8 a.m. Saturday, then continue to travel north and be off the coast of New Jersey by 8 a.m. Sunday.

Before it hits the North Carolina-South Carolina border, experts predict it will downgrade from a major hurricane, with wind speeds greater than 110 mph, to a hurricane, with winds 74-110 mph.

