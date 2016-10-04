Map shows Hurricane Matthew tracking toward SC coast

A map released by the National Hurricane Center Tuesday shows category 4 Hurricane Matthew will possibly make landfall on the North Carolina-South Carolina border Saturday.
Hurricane Matthew, which is in eastern Cuba Tuesday, is expected to turn north-northwest by Wednesday, according to the NHC.
The map shows it will trace the coast of South Carolina before 8 a.m. Saturday, then continue to travel north and be off the coast of New Jersey by 8 a.m. Sunday.
Sunrise vis image of #Matthew shortly after making landfall in Haiti. For the latest on the storm visit https://t.co/NfwbUiYYs8 #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/RWE55lAKoX— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) October 4, 2016
Before it hits the North Carolina-South Carolina border, experts predict it will downgrade from a major hurricane, with wind speeds greater than 110 mph, to a hurricane, with winds 74-110 mph.
Check back for updates.
Here are the key messages from NHC regarding Category 4 #hurricane #Matthew at 5am EDT Tuesday https://t.co/T8bABTTyjI @NHCDirector @NOAA pic.twitter.com/XWfv1X2ppe— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 4, 2016
Comments