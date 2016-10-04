Hundreds of Penn State students march in search for 'clown'

Hundreds of Penn State students marched around searching for a clown that campus police say existed only in their minds.
Pennsylvania has been plagued by bizarre clown sightings — most of them hoaxes — and Monday night's incident at Penn State seemed to be more of the same, if on a larger scale.
Penn State police Sgt. Mike Nelson conservatively estimated at least 500 students marched and chanted during a "clown hunt" that was prompted by Twitter and other social media posts.
Nelson says there was "no property damage, no injury and no violence." There were also no clowns sighted, except for one image projected onto the side of an apartment building.
Police say the students gathered in various locations in downtown State College and on campus.
