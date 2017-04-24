Weird

April 24, 2017 9:19 AM

Woman arrested for inhaling laughing gas in front of police

The Associated Press
SANTA ROSA, Calif.

A California woman has been arrested for inhaling shots of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, while speaking with police.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2psyRLc ) officers responded to a call Saturday about a woman who had a pistol in her car in the parking lot of a Santa Rosa hospital.

An officer began speaking with the woman, who then proceeded to inhale the nitrous oxide from a canister.

The woman was removed from the vehicle and police say they found a semi-automatic pistol inside the car.

The suspect was arrested for inhaling nitrous oxide with intent to get high and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Her bail was set at $10,000 and she is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

