July 18, 2017 11:56 AM

Police: Man threatens to pull gun over wrong taco order

The Associated Press
LAS ALAMOS, N.M.

A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he threatened to pull a gun on a taco shop employee for giving him the wrong order.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports (https://goo.gl/6FnvBv ) Lex Norman Deines was arrested Sunday following a heated exchange with an employee at Rigoberto's Taco Shop near one of the nation's premiere weapons labs.

Los Alamos Police Department Cpl. Jemuel Montoya says an employee told him the 48-year-old Deines promised to retrieve a gun out of his car over the allegedly botched tacos. Witnesses also told police they heard Deines make the gun threat.

Deines was booked at the Los Alamos County Detention Center and is facing disorderly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

It was not known if he had an attorney.

