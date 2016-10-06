Does science of sleep really have anything to offer?

One of my college professors once told the class that, if he had the ability, he would never sleep. That stuck us students, who typically slept 12 to 14 hours on any given weekend and looked forward to it with longing, as somewhat odd.
What, after all, is more satisfying than tumbling into bed after a long, exhausting day and sleeping away a good part of the next day? But, considerably older, I now understand what my professor was getting at: As necessary as sleep is, it’s a waste of time.
That, of course, is strictly a theoretical point of view. We obviously can’t stay awake all the time (well, we could, but after a few days we’d be a mess). It is sensible, in a way, to view a state of unconsciousness as a waste of time, but for the fact that we don’t really have a choice in the matter. Ultimately, it’s sleep or die.
Now, it seems, more researchers are emphasizing the importance of adequate sleep. And not just any sleep, but properly tailored sleep.
We may have long realized that adequate sleep is necessary if only to permit us to stay awake when we’re supposed to. But sleep specialists now tell us that improper sleep – which can be not enough sleep, too much sleep or sleep at the wrong times – can affect heart function, make us fatter and disrupt our natural daily sleeping and waking patterns.
So much for sleep when you’re tired, party on when you’re not.
Some of what I have regarded as the gospel of going to sleep now is disputed by scientists. For example, I used to think that the best way to get a good night’s sleep was to read before calling it a day. I would read until my eyes grew heavy and I was reading everything twice and, eventually, the book was falling on my chest, and then I would douse the lights and roll over for a trip to slumberland.
Not a good idea, say the sleep masters. They say any distraction, including reading or, worse, TV, video games, Facebook, can sabotage your ability to sleep through the night.
I also thought wine around bedtime was a swell idea. Another no-no, according to the experts. While it helps you sleep initially, it wakes you up later in the night and makes it harder to get back to sleep.
Age also takes its toll on sleep. I can attest to that. Many things can interrupt sound sleep during the night, including, among other things, a twitchy dog.
Scientists would tell me that I am doing something wrong, and the result is irregular sleep patterns. In truth, though, my sleep patterns are fairly regular.
I go to sleep easily. Then I wake up promptly at 4:30 a.m. Then I spend the next hour or so regretting things I did in high school. Then I fall back into a deep, coma-like sleep from which I can barely wake up when the alarm rings. I struggle to keep my eyes open and move one leg and then, slowly, the other off the edge of the bed before rising like a drunk recovering from a blackout.
And then it’s a brand new day.
I have read about early Americans whose sleeping and waking patterns were determined in large part by the rising and setting of the sun. They didn’t have to worry about distractions from computers, TVs or, for that matter, any electrical appliances at all, just that big old orange orb in the sky.
The interesting thing is, these folks would routinely rise during the early morning hours just after midnight for an intermission from sleeping. They would get up, read, talk with spouses or even neighbors, have sex, listen to the crickets, whatever, then go back to bed.
That might be the answer to my sleep issues. The sound of crickets can be nice.
James Werrell is opinion page editor for The Herald.
