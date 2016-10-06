A new voice for a complicated world

By any measure, António Guterres of Portugal is an excellent choice to replace Ban Ki-moon of South Korea as the next United Nations secretary-general. He has experience, energy and diplomatic finesse, all of which he'll need to lead the United Nations as it confronts regional wars, rising tensions between Russia and the West, China’s aggressive posture in Asia and the refugee crisis in the Middle East and Europe.
Against these challenges, the secretary-general post has only limited power, and its diplomatic influence is even more attenuated with stateless terrorist groups and insurgencies that cross international borders. A good part of Guterres’ work will be to figure out how the U.N., a 193-member body, can navigate a world in which terrorism and war are melded and now are driven by multiple forces.
After leading Portugal as prime minister, Guterres served as the U.N. high commissioner for refugees for a decade until 2015, dealing with the displacement of millions fleeing wars in Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere by providing food and shelter and finding them refuge in other countries. Guterres was effective at pressing Western nations to do more to help and at hammering out agreements in difficult circumstances. As the refugee crisis has worsened, it has generated a nationalistic backlash in Europe and the United States. Guterres’ understanding of the problem and his passionate advocacy for just and compassionate solutions could persuade governments to keep accepting refugees, rather than shut them out.
Wars in the Middle East and elsewhere have eroded confidence in the United Nations’ ability to be a force for peace, its core mission. Guterres has spoken of intensifying diplomatic efforts to reach peace agreements in Syria, Libya and Yemen. He will need to do that while also seeking to mitigate the dangerous rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia, overseeing implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, enforcing nuclear sanctions against North Korea and feeding millions of people at risk of starvation.
The demand for peacekeepers in conflict zones is greater than ever, requiring the U.N. to persuade more countries to contribute troops. Its inadequate efforts to stop sexual assaults and other abuses by these troops is a shameful record that Guterres will have to work hard to correct. He will also have to insist that U.N. officials stay focused on reforming the agencies that failed to respond adequately to the Ebola crisis in 2014 and ensuring a better means of accountability for harm done, like the cholera epidemic caused by U.N. peacekeepers in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.
Though Guterres had been the front-runner for the job for many months, there were more than a dozen other candidates, including qualified female candidates, especially Kristalina Georgieva of Bulgaria, a European Commission vice president and former World Bank official. In the end, the 15-member Security Council coalesced around Guterres. An official council vote ratifying the choice was expected Thursday, with a vote of the General Assembly after that. Guterres has said he will appoint women to leadership positions, a pledge he must keep.
Guterres, a forceful personality and an effective political communicator, may become, as Matthew Rycroft, the British ambassador to the United Nations, said, the kind of secretary-general “who will provide a convening power and a moral authority at a time when the world is divided on issues, above all like Syria.” If Security Council members permit Guterres to do that, he may yet restore the mission and reputation of an international institution that is still trying to find its role in a perilous and complicated world.
