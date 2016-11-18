My family was interned at a camp. Don’t let it happen to Muslims.

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly Pause

1:49 This is how one Fort Mill resident does backyard roasting

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

3:30 Video: old rivals Northwestern and Gaffney meet in first round of 5A football playoffs

1:05 Video: Duby Okeke compares Winthrop men's basketball teammates to Space Jam characters

2:46 Video: breaking down the York-Daniel 4A football playoffs first round matchup

0:42 Video: what does Chester coach Victor Floyd think about Cyclones' return to football playoffs?

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court