Damage done, Fidel Castro was irrelevant long before he died

0:58 Childhood friends gather for annual Turkey Bowl in Rock Hill Pause

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

3:46 Joy Smith of Fort Mill prepares one of the dishes in her recently published recipe book

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'

1:25 Coach Connor makes his debut in Fort Mill High's JV game against Nation Ford