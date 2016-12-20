Affordable housing is a real team effort

Affordable housing is a complex and ever-evolving issue that faces every community in the country.
The term “affordable housing” brings a variety of definitions, opinions and possible solutions. However, many service providers agree that the best way to address long-term, ongoing needs is to provide a full continuum of services. When it comes to services for the homeless, the continuum of care should not only include shelter, but job training, financial literacy, responsible renter/homeownership education, and mental health and addiction treatment when applicable.
All of these services work together to help break the cycle of homelessness and substandard housing.
There are several organizations in our community that strive to connect individuals with appropriate services along a continuum of care, including Renew Our Community, Salvation Army, Pilgrims’ Inn, United Way and others. Rock Hill’s Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has also been a strategic partner.
Last year, through the HDC’s rehabilitation program 58 homes were repaired for low- to moderate-income homeowners, representing an investment of nearly $200,000 in grant funding, in-kind contributions, and donated labor through partnerships with various faith-based organizations. The city’s homebuyer education class reached 188 individuals (a 31 percent increase over the previous year), with valuable training on credit, mortgage finance and home maintenance.
Of those participants, five clients went on to receive a total of $33,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance to purchase homes through our First Time Homebuyer Program. Construction of three new units of affordable housing is currently underway in the Arcade Mill Village, and last year 279 default counseling sessions were provided to 175 families, helping them successfully avoid foreclosure and remain in their homes in Rock Hill.
A recent fundraising initiative through the Rock Hill faith community raised a total of $20,000 for the Catawba Area Coalition for the Homeless (CACH), an organization composed of representatives from churches, non-profits and social service agencies committed to seeking solutions for the homeless population. Anyone wishing to make a donation for their efforts can send a check payable to Catawba Area Coalition for the Homeless, PO Box 11706, Rock Hill, SC 29731-1706.
There are some in our community promoting the concept of “tiny houses” for the homeless. This idea of utilizing structures of roughly 120 square feet to address homelessness is well-intentioned, but fails to adequately provide a means for those struggling with housing to find long-term success.
As most homeowners and renters know, there are costs associated with initial construction for utility infrastructure and daily living expenses such as utilities, food, clothing, insurance and transportation. All of this must be factored into building any residential structure.
When the idea of using these small structures was first introduced, city staff clearly identified the International Residential Codes (IRC) and local zoning codes that are applied equally to all residential units in the city, and would preclude this project in the proposed form. We encouraged exploration of alternatives to achieve the desired goal of providing affordable housing while meeting the minimum building and zoning code requirements.
City zoning code calls for a minimum size of 850 heated square feet for a single-family home, along with minimum lot sizes and minimum building setbacks. The International Residential Code, adopted by the state of South Carolina and enforced by city building officials, outlines minimum standards with regard to room size, ceiling height, fixture requirements (such as toilets, showers and sinks), plumbing, heating and electrical requirements.
These guidelines are in place at the state and local levels to ensure the health and safety of residents, help reduce the likelihood of substandard housing, and protect property values of current residents. New development, including projects in accordance with the law and with significant economic and job investment in the community, regularly raises concerns about how the plan could negatively affect property values for nearby residents, neighborhoods and businesses.
We should be working together to ensure Rock Hill is a quality community for all people. During this season of giving, I encourage you to remember those in our community in need. Take the time to volunteer, prepare meals, give to your church’s ministry programs or buy a gift for a child who may not otherwise get one. Understand that each person has a story to tell and determine for yourself the best way you can make a difference. One of the most significant investments we can make in someone’s life is the gift of time.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
Doug Echols is mayor of Rock Hill.
Comments