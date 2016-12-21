Who will lead Democrats?

0:16 Child gives Christmas hug to thank York police officer Pause

0:58 'One of the best Christmases they've ever had' for Rock Hill kids

2:08 York Police Department helps kids, families at Christmas

1:23 Clover restaurant open Christmas Day for needy

1:56 String of Rock Hill shootings leads to plea to end gun violence in York County

1:52 York County sheriff-elect: 'I have big shoes to fill'

1:46 Rock Hill leaders get sneak peak at $45 million historic site

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials