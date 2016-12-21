Who will lead Democrats?

A recent article reporting that some of Hillary Clinton’s supporters are searching for a glimpse of her as she wanders the woods near her Westchester County, N.Y., home seems a good signal to declare that the Democrats’ wilderness years have officially begun. The final Democratic hopes to change the election’s outcome expired Monday when the electoral college certified Donald Trump as the next president.
The placing of Donald Trump’s hand (“Look at those hands! Are they small hands?”) on the Bible is now just days away and with it the official start of the Trump administration. Democrats, like mother Addie in “As I Lay Dying” who listened as her coffin was hammered together outside her bedroom window, can listen to the sounds of the presidential inaugural platform and viewing stands under construction as they are prepared to receive the new president, the one who could never be.
The political reverberations of Trump are just beginning. So far, he hasn’t said or done anything to reassure the majority of Americans who voted for someone else that he cares a whit for their concerns or support. Through appointments – his ambassador to Israel and his national security adviser – and his conversation with Taiwan, he has shown a relish for pouring fuel on some of the most dangerous global hot spots in the world. In areas of the budget and environmental policy, Trump has outsourced the former to magical ideas of Paul Ryan and the latter to three individuals who are: 1. A climate denier suing to abolish the agency he is appointed to run; 2. A climate denier who wants to abolish the department he is going to run if he can remember its name; and 3. A man who says he believes in climate change but allowed his company, the largest fossil-fuel company in the world, to fund groups that deny it.
On this, the day after the shortest day of the year, it feels especially cold and dark for Democrats. Some seem to be looking for new leaders to guide them from the wilderness. (Joe Biden might note that Moses was 80 when he began leading the Israelites through the wilderness to the Promised Land.) Others are looking inward and examining their core beliefs. Does the party have the right ideas and platform to appeal not just to the coasts, but to the middle of the country and swing counties who feel left behind and subsequently turned against it? And some are simply in despair. As Dante wrote, “Midway in the journey of our life / I came to myself in a dark wood / for the straight way was lost.”
Eskew is a founder of The Glover Park Group.
