Dangerous animal law makes sense

Buddy Owens, 71, will be home for Christmas. But because of a vicious attack by two roving dogs, the York man will spend the holidays recovering from multiple surgeries on his mangled left arm.
The attack has spurred city officials to consider adopting tougher local laws against dangerous dogs when the city council meets on Jan. 3. We think that is a valid response to what might have been a deadly attack.
Two dogs, both pit bull-boxer mixes, were running loose on Dec. 11 in the Musical Heights neighborhood where Owens lives. The dogs chased one woman inside her home and then turned on Owens, who was installing Christmas decorations in his front yard.
He managed to fend off the dogs but his left arm was severely injured in the attack. He underwent several surgeries and spent 10 days in the hospital before being released to go home.
Police confronting the dogs had to shoot one of the animals, and both were seized by animal control. The owners were cited for York County leash law violations.
The York County ordinance requires owners to keep their dogs fenced in, on a leash or under voice control at all times when outside the home. Loose dogs can be seized and taken to the county animal shelter.
But many cities adopt their own dangerous animal ordinances, and the attack on Owens illustrates why such laws might be useful. The city of Rock Hill’s statute defines a dangerous animal as a dog that has a known “propensity, tendency or disposition to attack unprovoked, cause injury or otherwise endanger the safety of human beings or domestic animals.”
Dogs raised for fighting also are considered dangerous, under the legal definition. Dogs that are used exclusively for agricultural purposes or those that attack trespassers on their owner’s property are exempt.
Attacks, as specified by the ordinance, must occur in a place other than where the dog is supposed to be confined. In other words, these are attacks by free-roaming dogs such as the ones that injured Owens.
Finally, the ordinance specifies that an animal is not considered dangerous solely by virtue of its breed.
York Mayor Eddie Lee, who favors a tougher ordinance, notes that South Carolina cities such as Cheraw, Dillon and Beaufort have enacted similar laws. While some oppose stricter laws to control dangerous dogs, we think the ordinances add another level of legal protection for residents.
The days are long past when owners could give their dogs the run of the countryside. Laws are required to protect both the welfare of dogs and the neighbors.
That means ordinances that require owners to treat their dogs – and other pets – humanely, providing adequate food, water and shelter from the weather. But it also means laws requiring them to keep their dogs under constant control so they don’t harm people or other animals, or destroy neighbors’ property.
Buddy Owens would not be recuperating from serious, potentially life-threatening injuries during the holidays if the two dogs that attacked him had been properly confined. We hope the city of York adopts an ordinance that helps ensure that owners are responsible for keeping their dogs in line – and specifies consequences if they fail to do so.
Comments