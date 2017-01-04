Ethics lesson for Trump

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S. Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

1:50 Rock Hill official details 2017 goals, including Knowledge Park, spec buildings

1:40 Mini 'choo-choo' in York draws crowds for annual tradition

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive