Americans must sustain their capacity for outrage

1:35 York teacher wants students to see 'government at work' at inauguration Pause

2:00 Winthrop students, faculty 'will make our voices heard' at Women's March on Washington

1:38 Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse

1:14 Husband, relatives support Chester mom accused in newborn's refrigerator death

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

1:02 Video: Ryan DeLuca and Fort Mill boys' basketball off to a surprising start