A low-cost alternative to EpiPen

The clamor over the cost of Mylan’s EpiPen has generated a reaction in the health care market. The CVS pharmacy chain announced this month that it will make a competing product – the generic version of Adrenaclick – available in all of its stores for much less than the EpiPen. While that’s great news for those who need to keep a lifesaving dose of epinephrine on hand to counteract allergic reactions, it’s also a notable development because of how the market responded to public pressure.
The chain is selling a two-pack of the Adrenaclick generic for $109.99, whereas CVS sells the EpiPen for $649.99 for a two-pack and Mylan’s generic version for $339.99 per two-pack. Mylan has been widely criticized for increasing the EpiPen’s cost by 500 percent in recent years, and even members of Congress expressed concern at a hearing last fall.
In announcing the availability and special pricing of the Adrenaclick generic – the brand-name version no longer is made – CVS cited the “urgent need” and public demand for a lower-costing alternative to the EpiPen. CVS, the nation’s largest pharmacy chain with more than 9,600 stores, and the Adrenaclick generic’s maker, California-based Impax Laboratories, were savvy enough to try to fill a niche. But would they have acted so quickly without the public pressure? CVS noted that “millions … were active in social media searching for a solution.”
More outrage about overpriced drugs could bring more sensible prices in the future.
