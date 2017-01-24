Trump begins to call signals

Even though it’s only the third week of January, one of the most important meetings of the year is about to take place in Philadelphia. Think of the upcoming Republican Policy Retreat as the huddle at the start of the first game of the season, when everybody is listening for the new quarterback to call the play.
The stakes are high as President Donald Trump meets with both the leadership and the rank-and-file members of the House and Senate Republican caucuses. This will be the first time that just about everyone who matters will be together in one place to talk shop.
Despite some of the ragged edges surrounding the inauguration, I think there is a good vibe and a lot of positive energy building before the retreat begins. Republicans everywhere – starting with GOP members of Congress – sense a great opportunity not just to correct some of the problems created in the Obama years but also to fundamentally rewrite U.S. domestic policy, from health care and taxes to education and energy.
Trump’s Cabinet picks have been well-received by Republican members of Congress, a lot of GOP staff members are beginning to populate the White House and the executive agencies and the chemistry is good. As everything settles into place, it is time for the Trump team to explain the president’s priorities and begin coordinating the efforts that will make Trump’s words become law.
In other words, the rubber is about to hit the road. It is time to reconcile what the president has said with some conflicting statements Cabinet officials made in their confirmation hearings and synchronize the new administration’s priorities with those of the Republican Congress.
The stakes are high, but this should not be a difficult encounter. As I said earlier, GOP lawmakers have a sense of optimism and confidence about what they can accomplish with Trump at the helm.
It will be unfortunate if tweets, rants, “alternative facts” or other distractions prevent precise priorities from being defined and a clear message from being conveyed at the end of the Republican Policy Retreat.
