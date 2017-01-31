Obamacare sabotage

The Trump administration doesn’t have a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, but it’s trying to sabotage the law. It canceled advertisements meant to encourage people to pick insurance policies on HealthCare.gov before the Tuesday sign-up deadline.
This was a shameless attempt to drive down enrollment, especially among young people, who tend to wait until the last minute to get insurance but who are essential to the program because they tend to be healthier than older people and thus help spread the cost.
Lower enrollment gives President Donald Trump more ammunition in his fight against what he calls “the failed Obamacare disaster.”
He and congressional Republicans have pledged to replace the law. And based on what lawmakers have said, the replacement could be a much inferior law that takes insurance away from millions and leaves others with bare-bones policies.
The Trump administration says that by canceling the ads they simply were finding “efficiencies where they exist.”
But officials who worked on the Affordable Care Act until just before the inauguration say that the ads had been paid for.
Even if some or all of the $5 million spent on those ads is refunded to the government, canceling them was counterproductive and could prove very costly to the health care system and to people who don’t get insurance.
