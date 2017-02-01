Americans hungry for Kalashnikovs

When President Barack Obama ordered sanctions against Russia in 2014 for its Ukraine incursions, sales of Kalashnikov rifles surged in the United States. This is the deadly, ubiquitous assault weapon favored by infantries, terrorists and rich U.S. hobbyists.
AK-47s, as the rapid-firing weapons are popularly known, could no longer be imported from Russia, so buyers quickly depleted existing stocks and bid the price up.
The sanctions came just as the Russian manufacturer had planned a big export campaign of Kalashnikovs with a U.S. affiliate. It aimed to take advantage of gun controls in the United States, which are considerably looser than those in Russia when it comes to selling civilians assault weapons adapted from the military battlefield.
There are countless AK-47 knockoffs available in the U.S. market, as is evident in the mayhem of mass shootings that bedevil the nation.
Yet the attraction of an authentic Kalashnikov remains strong for hunters and collectors.
This has prompted U.S. entrepreneurs at a company called Kalashnikov USA to plan to manufacture the weapons in Florida and thus observe the import ban.
The company, which says it has severed all ties to Russia but retains the right to the brand, plans to begin selling semi-automatic shotguns and pistols under the Kalashnikov name this year, according to CNN. Eventually a modernized version of the AK-47 will be offered. “That'll be the bread-and-butter gun,” Brian Skinner, the company’s chief executive, told CNN this month.
The Kalashnikov venture should draw no criticism from President Donald Trump, who openly admires President Vladimir Putin of Russia and is delighted that his own candidacy was endorsed by the National Rifle Association, which would like to see more Americans armed.
Comments