Syrian family finds American dream

My grandfather Wadea Kassab was born in Damascus, Syria, in 1872. At that time Syria was part of the Levant under the Ottoman Empire.
Wadea was the oldest of 10 children and, after completing his schooling at the age of 17 in 1889, he immigrated to the United States. At first, he joined a former schoolteacher in Tennessee to work in an iron foundry. Eventually he started selling imported linens along the East Coast.
As he went door to door selling these imports, an Irish Catholic family became interested in him and his heritage. He must have made an impression because they introduced him to their friends. This community embraced and encouraged him to study dentistry. They gave him a place to stay, lent him money, which allowed him to attend the Philadelphia College of Dentistry.
Grandpa graduated in 1896 and established a dental practice outside the city. On a visit to Syria he met my grandmother, married and brought her to the United States, where they built a home. They had six children, and their three sons served in the military in World War II.
My father, George, piloted a B-24 bomber in the South Pacific and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, with an oak leaf cluster. Another son, Joseph, was a surgeon serving in the South Pacific and was part of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s landing party in the Philippines. Son John was a lieutenant in the Mechanized Cavalry, landing in France on D-Day and fighting through Europe until the end of the war. Of their three sons and their sisters, there were a doctor, a dentist, a teacher and a successful businessman.
My grandfather assisted some of his brothers and sisters to come to this country. They established successful lives, raised families and contributed to their communities. They loved their adopted country.
In 2001, my father and Uncle Wadea, both in their mid-80s, received letters from the U.S. military asking them to re-enlist due to the need for Arabic-speaking personnel.
Our Syrian heritage encouraged strong ties among a large extended family. Through marriage our family expanded to include members of the Christian, Muslim and Jewish faiths. We value and support one another as a loving family.
This is the story of one Syrian immigrant family. There are hundreds of thousands of similar stories throughout this country of Syrian immigrants and their descendants establishing productive lives. Syrians have a culture of warm hospitality even to strangers and strongly value close family ties. They have an industrious and entrepreneurial spirit. They seek freedom and security.
Open the door to Syrian immigrants and they will blossom. And this country will be enriched.
Marie Kassab Helfferich is a writer in Richboro, Pa.
