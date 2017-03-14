Will Republicans expose Trump?

1:33 Sparks fly at Lancaster County Council in BridgeMill-McClancy rezoning dispute Pause

1:47 Rock Hill woman sentenced in DUI death: 'I wish I could go back and change it'

1:53 Rock Hill kindergarten students offer message of patriotic unity with words, music

0:29 Winthrop team enters arena

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event

2:02 Video: Winthrop's final practice in Rock Hill before trip to Milwaukee for NCAA tourney

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County