Give Zinke a chance

Finding a member of President Trump’s cabinet to root for is difficult – it’s a frightening assemblage of cronies and ideologues – but Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is a contender.
Unlike most Trump agency heads, Zinke respects and appreciates the mission and values of the organization he now leads.
Western states will be watching closely to see how Zinke manages beloved federal lands, national parks, monuments and tribal relations.
No doubt there will be vehement disagreement with some of Zinke’s decisions, especially around resource extraction.
But he deserves a chance to prove that he'll manage the agency fairly and follow through on his pledge to protect America’s priceless public assets now under his care.
A Montana native and outdoorsman who considers himself a “Teddy Roosevelt” conservationist, Zinke attended the University of Oregon and served as a Navy SEAL. Most recently Zinke represented Montana in Congress.
Several members of Washington state’s delegation said they respect Zinke and welcome his Western perspective in the administration but expect there will be clashes.
Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., voted against Zinke’s nomination because of his mixed voting record on environmental issues and concerns that he'll cave on protecting federal lands and monuments.
One positive sign was Zinke’s call to use some of Trump’s infrastructure spending on the $12.5 billion backlog of maintenance at national parks.
Zinke should also command more respect from ranchers hostile to federal grazing fees and regulations, such as the armed radicals who seized the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon last year.
Resolving this festering rangelands dispute would advance Zinke’s goal of restoring respect for the Interior Department. It should also build overall respect for the value of federally managed lands.
Zinke is now the nation’s highest-ranking advocate for those lands.
He should get strong pushback in some areas and be held accountable. But given the circumstances, it’s wiser to give Zinke a chance than reject him out of hand because he doesn’t have the emerald environmental credentials of his predecessor, former REI CEO Sally Jewell.
Jewell wasn’t considered for the job with Trump. Sarah Palin was, so let’s hope for the best from Zinke.
Comments