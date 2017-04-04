Reversal on climate is a reckless move

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:03 Police react to alleged ISIS teen parole

1:15 Accused killer in Rock Hill shootout faces judge in York courtroom

1:11 York Police Chief on teen who allegedly plotted to join ISIS

3:59 York teen in court for plotting to join ISIS