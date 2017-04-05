He was dirty, had poor grades and his spirit was broken. Then Ms. Dades stepped in

0:55 Tega Cay teen on the runway during Fashion Week Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:20 Video: Enzo Martinez talks about what he's learned from coaching with Discoveries Soccer Club

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:15 Accused killer in Rock Hill shootout faces judge in York courtroom

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

0:35 Leitten of Fort Mill wins his third state wrestling title

0:41 A'ja Wilson talks WNBA decision by Gray, Davis

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window