Language can make difference for patients

“Mr. Smith, you have lung cancer,” the doctor compassionately announces to his patient.
The biopsy has delivered its verdict. The patient and his loved ones now must deal with this devastating blow.
Cancer! Tumor! Even today, these two words conjure up fear, hopelessness and pain. The patient’s heart pounds and life stands still for an instant. Each time they are spoken, the stricken is forced to relive the initial reaction.
“Cancer treatment has come a long way.” Each well-meaning staff member counsels the patient.
“Your tumor is shrinking, Mr. Smith,” the doctor optimistically advises after reading the latest blood test.
The patient’s adrenaline spikes, and his hearts races faster. Have you heard the story of the husband who fell to the floor and suffered a stroke in a major hospital after a doctor announced, “Your wife has cancer.”? How many times has a family member repeated a tragic cancer story told to him by his father or his father’s father through the years?
These tales of dread remain embedded in that special place we hide all unpleasant thoughts hoping they will someday disappear. Each time these words slip from a staff member’s lips, the hope the patient has gained thus far sinks just a little bit lower.
The Greek physician and Father of Medicine, Hippocrates (460-370 BC), coined the terms carcinos and carcinoma to describe the non-ulcer and ulcer-forming tumors. In Greek, these words mean crab, as the finger-like spreading projections of cancer seem to resemble the sea creature’s appearance.
The treatment and cure of this major illness have progressed beyond our imagination since that time. Aren’t we ready to gently update its vocabulary with our current wisdom for the sake of the healing patient?
The words “your cancer” can be tenderly replaced with the words “your illness.” The phrase “your tumor” can compassionately be substituted with the phrase “your unhealthy cell mass” after the doctor has advised the patient and his loved ones of his illness.
It is unlikely anyone will forget the initial diagnosis. It is the limited wisdom of a 70-year-old wife of a recently diagnosed cancer patient that suggests the patient requires healing time to assimilate this life changing event. These two short words need not be repeated over and over.
Although spoken with compassion, the result is the same: drizzling hot oil onto an otherwise healing wound and prolonging its pain, the antithesis of today’s advanced miraculous medical profession.
Lillie Petrie is a resident of Fort Mill.
