If you’re looking for hot political discourse, keep clicking. This isn’t about politics; it’s about our intimate relationships and how they shade every other aspect of our lives.
President Donald Trump just happens to be an easy case study.
Aren’t you just a little freaked out that Trump and first lady Melania Trump don’t even pretend they are a team, much less committed marriage partners? He’s in Washington. She remains sequestered in a New York penthouse. Gone from the media feed are the First Family moments we were raised on; the meeting of the eyes, the knowing smiles, the holding of hands.
Sure, prior first couples have run the gamut from those who are soul mates to those whose marriages seem bound together more by duty and obligation than affection. The common thread among them has been that they’ve at least played their part, giving us those images of marital solvency we need to see. Yes, I said, need.
Remember when you were a kid and believing that your parents loved one another made you feel that there was order in the world and that you were safe?
We call the occupants of our White House “the first family” for a reason. In some strange way, they’ve become our national mom and dad, modeling the domestic tranquility, whether real or fabricated, that makes us feel safe.
But why?
Because we know relationships matter. No marriage is inert. A marriage trends up or down, fueling or depleting our reserves of psychic energy. In 30 years of family law practice, I’ve seen both the vacant eyes of clients who have clung to dead marriages as well as the radiance in the eyes of those who discovered relationships that feed their souls.
Sure, we all compartmentalize, in one way or another, just to get through life. But, such a coping mechanism is only somewhat effective and sustains us for a limited duration. Sooner or later, the angst of the personal bleeds into the stoicism of the professional. And, all hell breaks loose.
Mr. President, forgive me if I have speculated. Indeed, I hope you are buoyed and sustained by a relationship where you are truly loved and loving, in return. From such a relationship comes peace, clarity and creativity – the things you'll need along the way.
Sir, just let us know how things are going at home so we can try to relax.
Greg Housewirth is a family law attorney in Fort Worth.
Comments