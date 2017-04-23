Political endorsement letters

Support Tommy Pope
Around 10:30 on the evening of Dec. 8, 2012, I received the most devastating call a father can ever receive. I learned that my son, Steven, had been shot and killed.
He was murdered during a home invasion while attending Clemson University. My mind and body went completely numb. I felt helpless. My wife and I were reeling with grief and now faced the grueling reality of navigating the criminal justice system.
Thankfully, a friend recommended that I contact Tommy Pope for help. He described Tommy as a very special person who would help in any way that he possibly could. He was right. I contacted Tommy on his personal cell phone which was listed on the S.C. House of Representatives’ website – deliberately making himself accessible to the public. His response: “What can I do to help?”
I told him our story, and he said he would stand by my side through the entire process. On every trip to Pickens County to discuss the case, examine investigatory details and review the prosecutor’s strategy, Tommy was with us. Those trips totaled nearly 20 visits over a period of two years, some of which consumed entire days.
During those difficult times, Tommy even offered us his timeshare to get away from it all. He never asked for compensation. It was all from the kindness of his heart. Without Tommy’s help, our son’s case never would have seen justice.
I say that definitively, knowing that two of the four men who murdered our son were connected to the legal system. They were the grandchildren of a decorated police chief and a retired magistrate. When the solicitor wanted to offer those men less time in exchange for their testimony, it became clear to me that the deck was stacked against us. To the solicitor’s suggestion, Tommy replied: “With the hand of one is the hand of all.”
In short, Tommy Pope fought for us. In the midst of our overwhelming grief, Tommy helped us get through this process. I truly believe he was instrumental in helping us achieve a fair trial. When considering Tommy’s role, I am reminded of the poem “Footprints in the Sand” by Mary Stevenson - while at my weakest point, God carried me by sending Tommy to help us. I have attended several debates and forums since Tommy decided to run for Congress. It hurts me deeply to hear other candidates criticize him by accusing lawyers of only taking people’s money. I know, as a matter of fact, that Tommy Pope does things for the right reason - and the right reason only. Having said all this, my hope is that everyone will know and see the real Tommy Pope – a man of integrity and of the highest character. I absolutely cannot imagine a better person to represent us in Congress.
Steve Grich
Fort Mill
Support Ralph Norman
Our family has known Ralph Norman for over 38 years. From the time I and my wife, Karen, moved to Rock Hill, the Norman family have been loyal friends. Ralph Norman has been particularly a family friend, business client and community advocate with many activities that we have shared in one form or another over these years.
I have served with Ralph on various committees for the community together. We have served on community boards that benefit many different people together. He is principled in conservative family values but at the same will time listen to both sides of the coin on an issue before making his decision.
You will know where Ralph Norman stands when he is there in Congress. I am certain that Ralph Norman will take his experiences in the community and state and represent us in Congress at the same level of unwavering accountability. He will stand up for his community, his district and his country.
I humbly endorse Ralph Norman for Congress and ask all of you in the 5th district to vote for him on May 2.
God bless America.
Duane Christopher
Rock Hill
Support Tommy Pope
Republican voters are begging for strong conservative leadership in Washington! I support Tommy Pope for the 5th Congressional District because he has a proven track record on our cherished conservative issues.
Tommy believes in rebuilding our military, taking care of our veterans, securing our borders and building a robust, strong economy. He is a Christian man who believes his word is his bond. You’ll never have to worry about where Tommy stands on an issue; he will tell you and he’ll stand by it!
From working at SLED to becoming a police officer and prosecutor to S.C. House Speaker Pro Tempore, he has always fought for conservative values. Let’s send Tommy’s brand of honesty, and values to Washington, D.C. on May 2.
Patsy Price Cook
Rock Hill
Support Tommy Pope
After careful consideration of all the candidates running to replace Mick Mulvaney as U.S. Congressman in the 5th Congressional District, I have selected Tommy Pope as my candidate.
Tommy has always did exactly what he said he would do, and I am extremely confident he will continue the same work in Washington, D.C. I have followed Tommy Pope’s career for many years.
Tommy has always been a man of integrity and conviction. Whether it be in the courtroom as our solicitor or in the State House as our representative, Tommy Pope has always worked hard to protect York County and South Carolina. I for one, want him to do the same in Washington.
As a former SLED Agent, police officer, and solicitor, I trust Tommy to ensure our protection at home, abroad, and at the border.
Furthermore, I am confident Tommy will bring fiscal responsibility to Congress and send more tax dollars back home to the wallets of all South Carolinians.
We would be well-served in Washington by a man like Tommy Pope!
Please go to the polls on May 2 and choose Tommy Pope as your next congressman.
Kristi Hopkins
Van Wyck
Support Ralph Norman
As you are aware, we will have a new South Carolina congressman to fill the vacancy of Mick Mulvaney after the May 2 election. Ralph Norman is the strongest candidate for that position.
Ralph and his family have been personal friends of our family for many years. We have always found him to be a man of integrity, honesty and straightforwardness. Even though our opinions may differ on some issues, we still remain friends.
The platform that Ralph will bring to Congress is one that will strengthen our district, our state and our nation. Ralph’s plan includes a term limit will that will cut the influence of special interest groups and provide a new face in the political arena in Washington. He has successfully built a family business which is evident in many areas of our state so you know he knows about finances and the importance of having a balanced budget.
Because of his business background he will bring a strong movement to cut taxes, empower entrepreneurs and eliminate those factions that prevent job growth, as well as bring forth fresh ideas on balancing the national budget. One of the most important planks in his plan is to build a wall to prevent terrorists from entering the United States. In order to protect the safety and sovereignty of our nation and our families, the laws that are already on the books must be enforced.
Ralph Norman has been married to Elaine for 42 years and they have four beautiful children who have blessed them with 15 grandchildren. He has instilled in them the importance of service in the community and in their local church. It is for all these reasons that I hope you will join me on May 2 and become a member of the Norman team.
Sarah Harper
Rock Hill
Support Ralph Norman
It’s a great day to be from South Carolina. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are the NCAA Baseball Champions, the Clemson Tigers are the National Champions in Football, and the Lady Gamecocks just claimed their first national title in sports ever! Turn on the TV and you see former Gov. Nikki Haley speaking as the ambassador of the United Nations, and South Carolina’s on Mick Mulvaney standing with President Trump discussing budget items. Never has our tiny state had so much prominence in America.
And now, tiny Rock Hill has a chance to get a champion of our very own. Former State Rep. Ralph Norman is running for Congress. Ralph is a lifelong resident of our district and grew up working in his family’s real estate business where he learned the value of hard work. He is a dedicated family man, married for 42 years, and is proud to be the grandfather to 15 grandkids.
As a developer, he has created hundreds of jobs in the district. He’s not a trial lawyer who sues businesses and individuals for a livelihood. Ralph is a man of integrity. He resigned his seat in the House to run for Congress because he believes it’s not right to accept a salary from the taxpayers to do that job when the campaign for Congress is entirely during the legislative session. By resigning, Ralph saved the taxpayers more than $35,000 – since the special election for his seat will be held on the same day as the special election for the congressional seat he’s running for.
Let’s continue the tradition! Send a champion to Washington on May 2.
Linda Stevenson
Rock Hill
Support Tommy Pope
About two years ago a man I have great respect for, T.J. Martin, a Korean War POW, had the idea to get a veteran’s park in the city of York. We now have a monument with all the people killed in action from York County since and including WWI.
We asked York County Councilman Robert Winkler for help, and he contacted a few people, including Creighton Coleman and Tommy Pope. Creighton Coleman put $90,000 in a package to help us with the park. It was vetoed by the then Gov. Nikki Haley. Creighton asked us to contact our representatives and try to overturn the veto.
I contacted Tommy Pope, and he told us he would do all he could, and he did just that!
Tommy Pope supported us and has proven time and again that he truly cares about our veterans.
I first met Tommy when he was running for solicitor. I realized immediately he was the real deal and have supported him ever since. I am proud to call Tommy Pope my neighbor and friend, to say he has my full support, and he has always supported our local veterans whenever we have asked.
Ronnie Taylor
York
Support Archie Parnell
I am a resident of Rock Hill, and I am writing to express my full support for Democrat Archie Parnell to fill the 5th Congressional seat left open by Republican Mick Mulvaney’s appointment in the president’s administration. At this critical time in our district’s and country’s history, this special election presents a unique chance to flip the 5th Congressional District back from Republican to Democratic control.
While Democrat Archie Parnell may not have the name recognition of the Republican candidates, he does possess the willingness to work with both Democrats and Republicans to reform the tax code along with the numerous other problems facing our country today. The willingness to work cooperatively with those of differing opinions is something that is lacking in Washington, and until compromise and communication is brought back to our democracy, only legislation of the controlling party will pass through our system of democracy.
Democrat Archie Parnell is a tax expert who will fight President Trump and the Republican-controlled legislature to close the loopholes that allow large corporations to stash billions of dollars in profits that go untaxed. Archie Parnell will invest these untaxed profits in our roads and bridges, in tax cuts to working families, and creating jobs here at home in South Carolina.
A vote for Democrat Archie Parnell for Congress is a vote to hold both President Trump and the Republican swamp accountable. Archie Parnell will be a voice of reason in Congress and will oppose any health care plan that weakens Medicare for seniors, raises premiums for the elderly, and forces millions of Americans to lose their current coverage.
The Democratic Primary is on May 2 and the special election is on June 20.
I urge all my fellow citizens of the 5th Congressional District to vote for Democrat Archie Parnell at both the Democratic Primary on May2 and the special election on June 20.
Archie Parnell for Congress!
Robert Griffin
Rock Hill
