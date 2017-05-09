Washington loves Gen. McMaster, but Trump does not

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:34 Could Rock Hill see a water park in near future? Here's what the site looks like Pause 1:16 How to avoid drowsy driving 2:42 28 feral cats rescued from Guantanamo Bay headed to Lancaster 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:00 A new restaurant opens in Lake Wylie 1:23 Rock Hill couple ties knot in first Empire Pizza wedding 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials 0:34 Recreation center is site of Lancaster shooting that left student dead 1:25 Video: new Winthrop women's basketball coach Lynette Woodard introduced 0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, Georgia discussed influencing an organization during this excerpt of an interview first published in July 2014. President Donald Trump has chosen McMaster as the nation’s next national security adviser, a position that became with the ouster of Michael Flynn, a retired Army general. Robin Trimarchi / The Ledger-Enquirer