Republicans get an earful

Republican members of the U.S. House who supported a “repeal and replace” measure on health care that will wound people with pre-existing conditions and make it possible for insurers to raise rates as they wish are about to get what they deserve.
Namely, they’re going to come face to face with constituents who recognize the Republican alternative to Obamacare for what it is: a lousy way for President Trump to fulfill a campaign promise he made over and over again: that he’d get rid of the Affordable Care Act and replace it with something better. When the first GOP effort stalled, Trump seemed almost relieved. But Republicans wouldn’t let it go, and so GOP leaders agreed to bow to their most right-wing element and cut benefits and increase costs and even weaken protections for those with pre-existing conditions, something Trump promised he’d never do.
Ah, but now they’re home on breaks and out of their caucus room, and many are going to go through what Rep. Tom Reed, Republican of upstate New York, did at a town hall, where constituents stopped just short of bringing out the tar and feathers. For in poll after poll, support for the ACA has been increasing, something GOP leaders have simply ignored.
But now they’re home. And when they return to Washington, the music they faced may force them to change their tune.
Comments