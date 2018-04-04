SC needs independent redistricting commission

Now that a hearing date has been postponed, it is difficult to remain optimistic about a state legislature subcommittee vote on H.4456, a bill to create an independent redistricting commission and prohibit the use of incumbent and partisan protection as criteria.
The more I learn, the more I realize how important redistricting is here in South Carolina. This bill could achieve badly-needed reforms of our redistricting process. As it stands, the voters in South Carolina have a very limited voice is deciding who is elected to state offices. This flies in the face of democracy itself.
In order to have fair elections, voters must feel that their votes count. And indeed in districts created with fair distributions, our democracy is preserved.
South Carolina should be a leader in this movement. Independent parties should be tasked to create maps that are fairly distributed. Too much secretive planning does not lead toward bipartisan results. The voters of this great state deserve to be assured that their votes count.
Linda Grady
Bluffton
