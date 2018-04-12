Journalists need to watch out for Turkey

A signs is attached to a car which reads '#FreeThemAll' and 'FreeTurkeyMedia' as friends, colleagues and supporters of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel, drive in a motorcade through the streets in Berlin, Germany, 16 February 2018. After spending one year in prison, Yucel, who works as a foreign correspondent for 'Die Welt' newspaper, was released from the correctional facility in Silivri near Istanbul. A court had ordered the release after the Turkish prosecution had submitted the indictment. Photo by: Bodo Marks/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images