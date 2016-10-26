On Nov. 8, York County voters will have the chance to extend terms for county council members from two years to four years. We hope they will do so.
The referendum on the ballot proposes that terms for council members be changed from two-year terms to four-year staggered terms, effective with the term of office beginning Jan. 2, 2017. All seven members of the council are up for re-election this year, although six of them are unopposed.
If this issue is approved, the four council members elected this year who receive the highest number of votes would serve four-year terms. The remaining three members would serve two-year terms, and their seats would be up for election in 2019.
But after that, all members of the council would be elected to four-year terms with elections held on a staggered basis every four years.
We think four-year terms are a good idea. Currently, York County is only one of two counties in South Carolina – Anderson being the other – to limit council members to two-year terms.
Staggered four-year terms would provide more continuity and stability to the county council. Longer terms would give first-term council members more time to get acclimated to the job before facing re-election campaigns.
Staggered four-year terms also would help prevent the possibility of wholesale replacement of half the council every two years. And longer terms enhance the ability of members to deal with issues before the council on a consistent basis with an eye toward long-term planning, not just the next election.
Members of all other York County governments, from city councils to school boards, have four-year terms. And councils in Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Tega Cay have all endorsed four-year terms for the county council.
York County voters have the power to make this advantageous change on Election Day by voting “yes” for this ballot referendum. We hope they will avail themselves of the opportunity.
