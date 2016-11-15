Anti-Tillman display evokes shock, confusion

0:42 Video: what does Chester coach Victor Floyd think about Cyclones' return to football playoffs? Pause

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

3:18 Happy birthday, USMC! Nation Ford High JRROTC celebrates, receives honor

2:57 Fort Mill woman discusses what it's like to live with DID

2:48 Fort Mill honors those who served

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

2:34 Foundation names aircraft after South Carolina pilot killed in Iraq

1:40 York Police Department's new officer is hot on the trail

1:39 Saved York Christmas Tree gets new lights

1:32 Video: Can Rock Hill girls' tennis player Shakendra Alston and Bearcats coach Scott Neely finish each other's sentences?