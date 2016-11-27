Renovated courthouse is impressive structure

1:43 Dabo Swinney: 'The things being said about Deshaun are a joke' Pause

2:21 Deshaun Watson on USC-Clemson: 'It's like daddy beating his son'

2:12 York tree farmer: 'choose and cut' your own Christmas trees

2:01 AJ Turner: End-game actions from Clemson did not sit well with USC

2:42 'We will remember this day,' Zack Bailey says

0:36 Hurst: Clemson at end of game 'disrespectful'

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

3:46 Joy Smith of Fort Mill prepares one of the dishes in her recently published recipe book