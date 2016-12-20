South Pointe wins its fifth state title

The raw numbers tell much of the story of South Pointe High School’s stunning victory Saturday. But they don’t convey the heart, the sense of team unity, the spirit and pride of players, coaches, fans and others involved in winning another state title.
The Stallions dominated throughout most of the 4A championship game against the Hartsville Red Foxes Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. The 51-28 victory brought the Rock Hill high school its third straight state trophy and fifth title overall in just 11 years of varsity football.
South Pointe has played in nine straight Upper State championship games and won 15 playoff games in a row.
While the Red Foxes led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter, the Stallions soon shook off any early-game jitters, scoring 27 points in the second quarter. Hartsville had back-to-back turnovers in the second quarter, both of which led to touchdowns for South Pointe.
At the end of the third quarter, the Stallions led 44-21. Each team would score another touchdown in the fourth quarter, but with the game in the bag, South Pointe starters sat out a few plays to allow ninth- and 10th-graders to enter the game.
This was an outstanding accomplishment all around, a testament the quality of both the athletes and the coaching staff. Four of the team’s five titles have come during coach Strait Herron’s six seasons.
As when any of Rock Hill’s three high schools wins a state championship, the entire community shares in the celebration. But this victory and the growing legacy of the South Pointe program belongs primarily to the school itself, its students, teachers, parents and coaches who help sustain an institution that not only produces fine athletic teams but also an environment that encourages growth and learning for all students.
Congratulations to all involved in this great achievement.
Comments