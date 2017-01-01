Regulations needed to govern use of mopeds

South Carolina has specific laws covering the use of bicycles and, of course, cars and trucks. But mopeds, the two-wheeled, low-powered scooters, fall largely into a legal no-man’s land.
State lawmakers would like to correct that oversight. Lawmakers have made similar efforts in the past, but all have failed for one reason or another.
But thousands of South Carolinians drive mopeds, and for some they are a primary form of transportation. And, unfortunately, hundreds continue to die in moped-related accidents.
State moped-related deaths reached a five-year high in 2015, and early data indicates that 2016 will see no substantial dropoff. A record 819 people died in moped-related collisions in 2015, up from 618 in 2010 and 167 in 2001.
Mopeds are increasing in popularity because they are inexpensive and cheap to drive. But they also appeal to many because they are largely unregulated.
Under South Carolina law, mopeds aren’t even considered “motor vehicles,” even though they routinely travel on the state’s roads and reach speeds up to around 40 mph. No training is required to operate them; they require only generic license tags issued by the dealer; and users as young as 14 can apply for a moped-specific license.
Mopeds are infamous as the chosen mode of transportation for those who have been convicted of drunken driving offenses and are not allowed to drive a car as part of their sentence. Drivers whose licenses have been suspended for six months or less can drive a moped in the state, without a license, until the suspension is over.
And, because mopeds aren’t categorized as motor vehicles, drivers cannot be charged with a DUI while driving one.
This year, some state lawmakers will try to introduce some basic, common-sense regulations to mopeds. Bills have been prefiled in each Statehouse chamber that would require drivers to register with the Department of Motor Vehicles, follow the same traffic rules as all other vehicles and wear reflective vests at night.
Drivers under age 21 would be required to wear helmets. Mopeds would receive a uniform definition under the law, as opposed to several conflicting definitions now. And one proposal would require moped drivers and passengers to equip their vehicles with constantly flashing taillights for visibility.
We think all these measures make sense. We also think the Legislature should close the loophole that exempts moped drivers from being charged with DUI.
Many of the changes are designed to protect moped drivers and passengers. But the small scooters also pose a hazard to drivers of cars and trucks.
Mopeds often are hard to see, especially at night. And because of their slow speed, they can impede traffic and be difficult to maneuver around.
The more visible they can be made, with reflective vests and lights, the safer the roadways will be.
We don’t begrudge people their cheap transportation. And we realize that people convicted with drunken driving need a way to get around.
But the state should not have a motorized form of transportation that virtually falls through the regulatory cracks. The state needs some sound rules regarding the operation of mopeds, and we hope this is the year that happens before the death toll rises again.
