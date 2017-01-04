Official state line finally established

We sympathize with those adversely affected by the establishment of an official state line between North and South Carolina, but the two states need a defined border thay can agree on.
The original 333-mile border separating the two states was surveyed only once. The project consisted of a series of measurements done in pieces between 1735 and 1815, with wars, nature and lack of money interfering in the process.
While parts of the border have been surveyed two other times, in 1905 and 1928, the states essentially relied on the original survey for more than 240 years to mark the dividing line. Now, however, following a comprehensive new survey using the best available equipment, a new state line was officially designated on Jan. 1.
This required legislation in both states’ legislatures to approve the process. It also required a number of public meetings, discussions with individual landowners in both states and efforts to accommodate those displaced because of changes in the border.
The changes were disruptive for those who thought they were living in South Carolina, paid South Carolina taxes and chose school districts in South Carolina – only to learn that they now are North Carolinians. One couple, Dee and Glenn Martin, were “moved” to North Carolina, where Glenn Martin no longer is eligible for needed medical care from a provider who is not licensed in North Carolina.
For other property owners, however, South Carolina officials worked to keep the disruptions to a minimum. The state carved out a special exception for a Fort Mill Township gas station that has operated for years under South Carolina rules, selling beer, fireworks and gasoline that is cheaper than gas sold across the state line in North Carolina.
Although that business’ property line now will be in North Carolina, in a county where selling fireworks and beer are banned, that business has been grandfathered to allow it to continue its current practices.
We’re grateful officials in both states did what they could to help people who were displaced by the new boundaries. And, again, we can empathize that others will have to make difficult adjustments to the changes.
But the new state line serves the long-term interests of both states. With the inevitability of significant development along both sides of the state line, a clearly defined border is crucial.
Both states were involved in this cooperative effort for more than two decades without resorting to court battles over where the border should be. That alone was a remarkable accomplishment.
Without a clear state line, boundary disputes would only have multiplied as development continued. After more than 240 years of uncertainty, it’s time to draw the line.
