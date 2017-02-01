State must correct problems at DJJ

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:48 'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl

1:04 File video: Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5

3:19 How shootings and training impact officers involved in them

2:11 York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy