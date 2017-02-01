State must correct problems at DJJ

The findings of a legislative audit of the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice show an agency in disarray with both young offenders and DJJ staff at risk. But what is even more dismaying is that many of the problems spotlighted were evident nearly a year ago.
The agency’s shortcomings came to light in February 2016 following a riot involving dozens of inmates that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage. The riot, the third in eight months, allegedly broke out at a result of a gang dispute. During the melee, sinks were ripped from walls, cars and whole rooms were damaged, glass windows and doors were smashed, and electronic equipment was destroyed.
A House committee investigation at the time found that officers working at the Broad River Road detention center in Columbia often felt unsafe, resulting in high staff turnover. DJJ had gone without a gang intervention specialist for a year, and the agency’s police chief position had been vacant for nearly three years.
DJJ Director Sylvia Murray told the committee that the agency was taking steps to improve safety for inmates and officers. She outlined a number of measures, including creation of a rapid-response team and segregation of violent inmates, that would be taken to address the problems.
But the report issued last week stated that the agency is unprepared to respond to riots, has poorly trained officers and an ineffective police force, and does not comply with national rape-prevention standards. The agency also failed to report the deaths of two juveniles, one a suicide, the other apparently resulting from natural causes but which might have involved foul play, that occurred under DJJ supervision.
Murray, saying she wanted to “pursue other career options,” resigned Friday. Despite her claims that she and others at DJJ have been working hard to raise the standards at the agency, a survey of employees said many don’t believe the changes have significantly increased safety and security.
Chairman of the House panel, Rep. Eddie Tallon, R-Spartanburg, said he would introduce legislation to require DJJ to report all deaths, no matter where they happen, to the State Law Enforcement Division. The report also pointed to the need for better training for correctional officers and members of the agency’s police force.
Steps have been taken to upgrade the Broad River Road Complex, including installing tamper-proof and shatter-proof glass in all dormitories and fully staffing the boys department to respond to disruptions using pepper spray. But ensuring that employees are well trained to deal with these often troubled youths should be a higher priority.
Safety is the first concern, but not the only one. The function of DJJ is not only incarceration but also rehabilitation.
Many of the juveniles sent to detention should have a chance to straighten up and lead productive lives. But that is difficult, if not impossible, in a facility where violence and unrest are the norm.
Comments