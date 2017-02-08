A second chance for county jobseekers

The York County Council voted last week in favor of second chances. It was a move that was both compassionate and sensible.
The council adopted a resolution that could have the effect of giving a leg up to county job applicants with a past felony conviction. The resolution essentially would eliminate the box on an application form that asks applicants to confirm whether they have a criminal record.
The so-called “ban the box” resolution would not apply to all applications. For example, federal and state security rules require that some agencies, such as the York County Sheriff’s Office, make criminal checks on job applicants.
The primary purpose of the resolution, however, is to prevent a criminal record from becoming an automatic disqualifier for a job applicant. If applicants have completed their sentences and are trying to become productive wage-earners and good citizens, they should have a fair shot at doing so.
It sometimes is forgotten that punishment is not the only reason people are sent to prison. Rehabilitation is the other crucial component.
Many people make bad decisions when they are young that lands them behind bars. While the sentences might have been justified, the offenders should not have to pay a price for their crimes for the rest of their lives once they have served their time.
People need a way to support themselves. Inability to get a job is one of the reasons some former criminals return to a life of crime.
Councilman William “Bump” Roddey initiated the resolution and lobbied for it. He hopes other local employers will adopt the same policy in their hiring practices.
“I’m definitely excited about the opportunity to create some opportunities for people who may have gotten overlooked,” Roddey said last week. “For those applying to York County, they can now be assured that they’ll be given a fair chance to get employment with the county.”
Not every crime should come with a life sentence. Once criminals have served their sentences and paid their dues to society, they deserve a second chance to improve their lives.
It’s also a good way to help ensure society doesn’t waste the talents of someone who genuinely has something to offer. We applaud the council for adopting this resolution.
