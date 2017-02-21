Free tuition is a good investment

Funding for public education at all levels too often is viewed as a painful expense when it should be seen for what it really is, the best investment the state can make in its future.
That is the thinking behind a proposal by 17 Democratic state senators to spend $76 million a year to offer free tuition, free vouchers and other financial help to high school graduates to attend the state’s 16 technical colleges. Under the proposal, the financial help would kick in after students have exhausted other sources of financial aid and scholarships, including merit-based lottery scholarships.
The program also would provide aid for books, transportation and other expenses for students from poor families.
Not surprisingly, Senate Republicans say the plan has little chance of full – or any – funding this year. While Senate Education Committee Chairman John Courson, a Richland Republican, concedes that technical schools offer “one of the best bangs for its buck in the higher education system,” he notes that any extra money in the budget this year already as been targeted for other needs.
Again, though, perhaps this proposal would receive a more enthusiastic response if it were viewed as an investment that is likely to pay dividends for decades to come. Ensuring an educated work force not only helps residents compete for jobs but also helps attract new business and industry to the state.
Courson is right about the state’s technical college system. It is a gateway for thousands of students entering the job market.
Rock Hill’s York Technical College is a prime example. York Tech not only offers training in a wide range of skills but also has partnered with businesses to create training programs for the specific skills workers would need as employees of those companies.
A high school diploma is rarely enough to get a foot in the door for any but the most menial job opportunities. Nearly all workers will need some post-high school training.
That doesn’t mean everyone has to attend a four-year college. Technical colleges fill a crucial niche for those who are looking for jobs that don’t require a bachelors degree.
Technical colleges are an affordable alternative, but even lower tuition costs can be a significant hurdle for many students. Help from the state would give those students a leg up and a chance to become more productive citizens.
The estimated cost to the state is small. Most technical college students commute the campus, so the state would not have to contend with expenses such as dorm costs or food programs.
But despite the small cost, the payoff in a well-trained work force could be huge. We know this proposal has little chance of passing this year, but we hope supporters can at least advance the idea that helping train young workers is one of the best ways to ensure the state is equipped to meet the challenges of a fast-changing economy.
