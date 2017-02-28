Graham should hold town hall meeting with area voters

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced Tuesday that he would hold a town hall meeting Saturday in Clemson. We hope he chooses to visit his office in Rock Hill to talk with local voters as well.
Area voters have been clamoring for a town hall meeting with Graham for weeks. One group, most of them opposed to President Donald Trump, has gathered at Graham’s office on 235 E. Main St. to protest his failure to respond to their calls for a meeting.
Graham, however, so far has not scheduled a town hall for Rock Hill.
With Republicans now controlling the White House and both houses of Congress, the GOP will have considerable latitude in forwarding its agenda in the days and weeks ahead. But the nature of that agenda is not necessarily unanimous in all its facets.
Graham, for one, has called Trump’s plan for military spending inadequate and has questioned the president’s apparent coziness with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Graham, once a member of the so-called “Gang of Eight,” a bipartisan group of senators promoting comprehensive immigration reform during Barack Obama’s administration, no doubt takes issue with aspects of Trump’s immigration policy as well.
His York County constituents would like to hear his thoughts on these and many other issues – and also offer him some of their views. Would Graham encounter hostile voters at a town hall meeting? That’s practically guaranteed.
But in York County, which went strongly for Trump not only in the Republican primary but also in the general election, the crowd also certainly would include a considerable number of friendly voters.
A number of Graham’s fellow Republicans – senators and representatives alike – have been hammered by angry constituents at town hall meetings during the recent congressional break. But at least some of that emotion stems from fear and uncertainty about the future and how it will affect each of us.
If Republicans are determined to repeal the Affordable Care Act, what will they replace it with? If social programs are gutted to help pay for an increase in defense spending, what will that mean for average Americans? If taxes are cut, who will benefit the most?
Graham could provide some interesting insights to those questions along with many others. Or maybe he would prefer to send a surrogate from his Washington staff to talk with local constituents.
Either way, voters would appreciate the chance to learn more about Graham’s views. Fellow GOP Sen. Tim Scott, by the way, also would be welcome, although he does not maintain an office in York County.
Graham is likely to be peppered with some difficult questions if he holds a meeting here. But his willingness to stand up and take the heat no doubt would earn him points even among some dissenters.
These are uncertain times not only in this country but also around the globe. We would like to know where our senators stand on the issues now roiling the nation.
