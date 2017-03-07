Voters should study all the candidates

2:27 NarroWay chef celebrates 80 years and countless meals Pause

1:57 After 'the good, the bad, and the ugly,' York County Sheriff leaves final message

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:07 Video: Winthrop drops Campbell, wins first Big South title since 2010

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:24 Winthrop players, fans storm court after clinching NCAA bid

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility