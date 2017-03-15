Winthrop faces Butler in first round of NCAA

If Winthrop fans wanted to see the Eagles pair off with the Washington State Cougars in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament eight years ago, it meant a 1,570-mile trip to Denver. This year, although Milwaukee is much closer, fans might need a dogsled to get there.
Wisconsin, buried in a record snowfall this week, will be the site of today’s 1:30 p.m. game between the 13th-seeded Eagles and No. 4 seed Butler University. Despite the weather, Winthrop will have plenty of cheering fans in the stands.
The Butler Bulldogs got the nation’s attention in 2010, making a magical charge to the championship game before losing to Duke by two points. Then they did it again in 2011, advancing to the finals, only to lose to Connecticut, 70-62.
This time, however, Eagles fans are hoping Winthrop, in its first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years, will be the team that surprises everybody. That’s certainly a possibility.
Winthrop had a stellar 26-6 season. The Eagles were tops in their conference with 12 wins on the road.
In other words, the Eagles are talented and ready.
But for those who can’t brave the blizzard, a seat before any TV broadcasting the game is not such a bad alternative. We suspect groups of fans will be gathered together to cheer on the Eagles across the city and beyond.
This is the 10th all-time appearance for Winthrop at the Big Dance. But the seven-year drought has been difficult.
Hopes are running high after a great season, and fans are energized. Seeing the local team on the national stage is a huge thrill.
Whatever happens in Milwaukee, this has been a momentous comeback year for Winthrop. The past seven years have taught fans that a trip to the NCAA Tournament is never a given.
Congratulations to the team and coach Pat Kelsey. About all that’s left to say is: Go, Eagles!
