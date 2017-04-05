Giving ex-cons a second chance

People should not be branded for their entire lives because of a minor crime they committed in the past. Now both state and local governments are acting to give those people a second chance.
In February, the York County Council adopted a resolution that eliminates a question on county job application forms about applicants’ past criminal records. The primary purpose of the resolution is to prevent a criminal record from becoming an automatic disqualifier for a job applicant.
If applicants have completed their sentences and are trying to become productive wage-earners and good citizens, we think they should have a fair shot at doing so.
This month the S.C. House Judiciary Committee took up a bill that addresses the same issue. Under the bill, which was advanced by the committee last week, the list of crimes ex-cons would have erased from their criminal records would be expanded.
The goal is similar, to prevent job seekers from being automatically disqualified by companies because of criminal records. Minor offenses, such as drug possession, would be removed from their records entirely.
Currently, only a first minor offense can be expunged from the records. But the bill provides some flexibility for applicants.
People would be able to choose the offense that is most problematic for a job search. The bill also allows related offenses to be grouped together for deletion, and it allows a first-offense drug conviction to be removed no matter what the drug.
Job seekers must have clean records for at least three to five years, depending on the crime, before applying for expungement. But if they have turned their lives around, this measure will give them a better chance to support themselves and their families.
The bill has the support of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce. Chamber officials argue that more workers are needed to fill jobs, and the state has an interest in making sure ex-cons become productive, taxpaying citizens.
Not every crime should come with a life sentence. Once criminals have paid their dues, they deserve a second chance.
This also is a good way to help ensure South Carolina doesn’t waste the talents of people who can make a valuable contribution to society.
