Letters of endorsement for local elections

Gettys will help Rock Hill grow
I am endorsing John Gettys as Rock Hill’s next mayor. I believe John will help Rock Hill continue its strong and positive growth and economic development. He recognizes the need for literacy for our children to be ready for the work force, affordable housing and community involvement to promote relationships to get things done.
I do not support the notion of city debt and financial improprieties. Rather I support moving forward with empowerment, information and involvement of and with all our citizens.
Sandra Oborokumo
Rock Hill
Gettys is fair and committed
I have known John and his family for years as a friend and fellow church member. During that time I have had numerous opportunities to serve with him on committees and to observe his relationship with his family. John is a dedicated Christian father. I have found him to be fair, of sound judgment, committed and focused on his personal and community goals.
One of the foundations for John's campaign is to increase literacy in our community. As an educator I know that literacy is a key component in a child's educational experience. I can appreciate the fact that John Gettys supports the Rock Hill school district and and will work with the district on this goal.
Take time on Oct. 31 to vote for John Gettys and we will continue to see Rock Hill as a progressive city in the future.
Sarah Harper
Rock Hill
Count on Gettys to keep us moving
John Gettys is the clear choice for mayor of Rock Hill. As an elected councilman, as appointed chair of the Sports Commission, as a small businessman and attorney, as an active member of countless organizations, John is a proven and prudent leader. Importantly, he knows how to bring people together and bridge divisions – just witness the wide range of people endorsing his candidacy.
It is significant, and in every citizen's interest, that John not only brings us a vision of progress, but also understands the nuts and bolts of the infrastructure needed to make things happen. Rock Hill has grown in many respects in our recent past. We can count on John Gettys to keep us moving with his proven brand of leadership. Vote for John Gettys for mayor on Oct. 31.
Robert Thompson
Rock Hill
Gettys has record of success
I know the candidates who are running for mayor, and they are both fine gentlemen. However, when it comes time to vote I have to support the candidate who has a vision for the future and who I believe will do the best job. I am writing to endorse John Gettys for mayor. While both candidates have experience in government, Gettys has a record of success working with Rock Hill while serving on the City Council and later as a volunteer promoting recreational development in our community.
He has always been a man of his word and is well respected by people across the city. Recently, there was an issue between two government bodies that needed a calm voice to act as a mediator. When asked, John immediately responded and worked without any fanfare to find a solution to the problem. His selfless commitment to growing the city and to bringing groups together is a testament to his leadership abilities. Vote for John Gettys on Oct. 31.
Rick Lee
Rock Hill
Gettys knows importance of education
The very first thought that I had when I learned that Mayor Doug Echols was not going to run for re-election was: “I hope that John Gettys will run for mayor.” I have known John and his family for years and have the utmost respect for John, both as a family man and as a public servant.
I came to know John’s family very well when teaching each of his three children in kindergarten and have a great respect for John’s interest and love for the importance of education. John did an excellent job when he served as board member and president of the board of the Early Learning Partnership and also served as a member of the Rock Hill school district bond committee.
In addition to his educational background, many years of service on the City Council, Sports Commission, No Room for Racism board – and other civic, church and school-related service – John is well qualified to lead the city forward as mayor. John’s public service has been and will be grounded in his love for his community and desire to make a positive difference in the community through true public service. As a lifelong resident, I am confident that Rock Hill will greatly benefit from John’s leadership and example as we move forward to meet the challenges that face us and continue to enjoy the wonderful community that Rock Hill has been and always will be.
Mary Watson
Rock Hill
Gettys willing to ask tough questions
I would like to strongly endorse John Gettys for mayor of Rock Hill. As a former member of the City Council and current chairman of the Sports Commission for Rock Hill, John is extremely well qualified to serve as our next mayor. I have had the opportunity to work with John over the years in his capacity as a civic leader and also in his capacity as a lawyer, and I have always found him to be a man of the highest character and integrity.
He is extremely knowledgeable and professional in all his undertakings. As a member of the City Council, John was willing to ask the tough questions and hold the city accountable for every dollar spent. Under John's leadership, I believe that Rock Hill will continue to progress and grow in a manner in which we can all be proud.
Wes Hayes
Rock Hill
Rock Hill needs experienced leader
For the first time in 20 years, Rock Hill will be electing a new mayor. This is a crucial time for the direction of our city and it is critical that we select the best candidate as our new mayor. The best candidate is without question John Gettys.
I have been blessed and honored to serve the citizens of Ward 4 for the last eight years, and I am proud of the things our City Council has accomplished. When working in government, affecting change is a marathon and not a sprint. Even though the council may not always agree, we have a professional working relationship and we are committed to following our strategic plan.
We have the best city manager and management team around and under their leadership we have become a model city. It is very important to vote for a mayor with common sense, the ability to look at the issues from all sides, and one who makes sound decisions that are best for all the citizens of Rock Hill.
We need a mayor who is an experienced business leader and one who is dedicated to helping the community. We do not need a mayor that is a community agitator or one who through his self-serving interest continuously makes false statements and promises to the voters of Rock Hill.
It is clear to me the only candidate that is capable of leading Rock Hill is John Gettys.
John A. Black III
Rock Hill
Gettys is a unifier
It was a disappointment to see how few people voted in the recent election. The decision of who will be the next mayor of Rock Hill is critical. We are fortunante to have two in the runoff who are very good men. However, of these good men one is uniquely prepared and by far the most qualified for the job.
In Rock Hill, we have seen impressive growth and exciting new developments in recent years, and John Gettys has been one of the leaders responsible. It is just not true that the city has financial problems or that some of our citizens have suffered at the expense of others. This is the divisive politics that is unfortunately poisoning our country. The economic prosperity of Rock Hill is a benefit to everyone. John Gettys has the experience and vision to help continue this growth and prosperity.
John is a unifer. He has a broad and inclusive agenda. As mayor, John will seek the benefit and welfare of all citizens of Rock Hill. He has experience. He has character and integrity. He is prepared and he is ready. I encourage you to vote on Tuesday. Please do miss this most important opportunity to make the decision about who will be our next mayor. And I ask that you vote for John Gettys.
Lee Gardner
Rock Hill
Make your vote count
I am a lifelong Republican and support John Gettys for mayor. I believe one of the most basic principles of conservatism is to distill power down from distant places to the local level. An election can’t get any more local than a mayoral race. At this level, the social issues that divide us nationally aren’t present, and we’re faced with the practical issues of keeping our community safe, our infrastructure up to date, and our city a desirable place to live and work.
As one of John’s law partners, I can attest to his wise financial decision making, character and integrity, and love for our city. John has dedicated his life to Rock Hill and causes that benefit its residents. His efforts have steered us to better roads and a burgeoning sports tourism industry making us a regional, national and even international destination for sporting events, bringing needed tourism dollars and hospitality taxes our way from out-of-towners. While on the City Council, John’s get-it-done attitude made him a go-to for other council members. His work with countless local charities demonstrates his commitment to our residents.
People over politics? Sounds like a refreshing concept. That’s William “Bump” Roddey’s campaign slogan, but he started playing politics just so he could run for mayor. His campaign began before he even became a resident of the city so as to qualify for the race. Sounds a lot like politics.
This election is a big deal. We now have two choices for mayor. If you are a Republican, there is no option “C.” If you want a mayor who can bring people together and get things done, vote for John Gettys. Make your vote count.
Josh Vann
Rock Hill
Gettys demonstrated leadership ability
John Gettys combines eight years of City Council experience, big-picture thinking and a history of volunteerism that has improved quality of life in our city. He holds a master’s degree in public administration and has a good understanding of the city’s finances. He has demonstrated his leadership skills in numerous roles, most recently as chairman of the Sports Commission.
John is exactly what our city needs in its top leadership position.
Betty Jo Rhea
Rock Hill
Keep the progress going
The runoff election for mayor of Rock Hill is Tuesday and we urge all citizens to vote. John Gettys and William Roddey have both demonstrated their willingness to serve the public with their time and talents. We appreciate such service to our community. But now we must choose one.
We urge you to vote for John Gettys. Our city has benefitted significantly during the years John Gettys served on the City Council and since 2012 as chairman of the Rock Hill Sports Commission.
Let’s keep this progress going.
Martin and Harriet Goode
Rock Hill
Gettys will continue to support growth
I write in support of John Gettys for our next mayor. He has already shown his support for the well-being of our city through his previous volunteer efforts. An example is his work with the BMX World Championships last summer. I greatly enjoyed our connection with the people of the world as my husband watched them compete. I even got to practice my beginner's Spanish!
We have lived in Rock Hill for almost 20 years and have enjoyed its development and growth during that time. I believe that John will continue to support that growth and serve with honor and integrity. I also charge him to continue to undertake efforts to ensure the benefits of living in the city to all our citizens.
Jane Sharp
Rock Hill
Keep city moving forward
My wife and I were drawn to Rock Hill five years ago by the realized vision of Mayor Doug Echols. We believe his vision produced a value to our great city, citizens and visitors.
We came from Reading, Pa., a city very much like Rock Hill that needed to reinvent/repurpose itself. Well, Rock Hill did and it has brought rewards to us in the form of sports venues, parks, arts, historic preservation, education and business/employment growth and opportunities.
My wife and I left the city where we spent most of our life, because it was headed in the opposite direction of Rock Hill. At this important juncture, the mayoral election, we need to decide if we want to continue this growth and prosperity or head in the opposite direction.
We strongly believe John Gettys is best positioned to take Rock Hill forward in the tradition of Mayor Doug Echols and urge you to vote for Gettys on Halloween.
Steve Lehman
Rock Hill
Gettys is a community builder
I have watched John Gettys for a number of years. As a lifelong resident of this community, he has consistently given back in order to express his love for this city and its people.
He is a positive community builder and has been a part of volunteer work, church activities, school events to help his children and the children of others.
He served two terms as a City Council member and was always a thoughtful supporter of what was in the long-term best interest of the people of this community.
John has always been a leader and will be a great mayor. He has my vote and full support. Please vote for John Gettys on Oct. 31 and show your support for a positive future for Rock Hill.
Mayor Doug Echols
Rock Hill
We need a leader who unites
John Gettys is our best choice for Mayor. He has a heart and mind for lifting those in need, while insuring financial responsibility, job creation and responsible growth within the city. John understands that a successful city depends on all of these attributes.
Serving with him on council, he led in starting a reserve fund (today at $15 million) and led the effort to begin our current on demand bus system to provide transportation to jobs and medical needs.
We don't need a leader that divides but one who unites and continues to lead Rock Hill forward. John Gettys is that leader.
Councilwoman Kathy Pender
Rock Hill
