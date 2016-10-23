Letters to the editor for Oct. 24

Candidate would solve problems
Mick Mulvaney was elected to Congress in 2010 with the intention of bringing government to a grinding halt. With his secretive Freedom Caucus pals and total disregard for the real needs of our district and our country, he has succeeded. He’s done nothing except to make sure nothing gets done.
This time around, Mulvaney faces a man with the understanding of the role of government in solving problems, with wisdom, energy and enthusiasm. Fran Person is our chance to send someone to Washington who will actually work successfully to address issues we all know have only grown worse with our do-nothing representatives.
Vice President Joe Biden valued Fran’s abilities enough to employ him as one of his closest personal aides for eight years. Get to know Fran Person, what he stands for, what he wants to get done, and compare him to Mick Mulvaney.
Status quo means do nothing. That should be Mulvaney’s slogan.
Kevin Cox
Rock Hill
How to compare Trump and Clinton
The presidential election has certainly brought forth large doses of tension, controversy and anger. Both the Democratic and Republican candidates have presented us with questionable histories and plenty of flaws.
People of good intent can discuss whether our political process is degenerating or whether this is just another chapter in a long and sketchy story line.
Having taken much time to sort through the dizzying array of contrasting positions and policies, I have found myself offering the following opinion when asked by acquaintances, “What do you think about the election”?
If you would like to see presidential decisions made through the lens of a person who clearly leans towards the traditional ideas of America and American exceptionalism, then vote for Trump.
If you are a person who would like to see presidential decisions made through the lens of a person who clearly leans towards globalism and the modern movement of international collectivism, then vote for Clinton.
Through the fog of all that has been said and shouted over the preceding months, at least these two contrasting sets of beliefs have become clear.
H. R. Grantham
Fort Mill
Comments